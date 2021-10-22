Jamie Lynn Spears’ Upcoming Book Claims Similar Tale of Misery Like Sister Britney Spears

The timing of Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir has been criticized by Britney Spears’ fans, but an excerpt reveals that life wasn’t easy for either of them. With Jamie Lynn opening up about her 2007 teen pregnancy and her parents’ reaction to the news, it doesn’t sound like either of the sisters received the care and support they deserved.

In her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out, coming out Jan. 18, 2022, Jamie Lynn shares how parents Jamie and Lynn Spears poorly mismanaged the stressful situation in telling her that having the baby was a “terrible idea.” She heard solutions about terminating the pregnancy over and over again, per an excerpt obtained by TMZ, “‘It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem… I know a doctor.'” Jamie Lynn explained that no one was asking about what she desired as a 16-year-old mother-to-be, they just “wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear.”

The former Zoey 101 star goes on to describe that her phone was taken away from her, so she couldn’t rely on anyone outside of her inner circle (sounds a lot like what her sister went through). While teen pregnancy and 13 years in a conservatorship are very different situations, it’s easy to see that both Britney and Jamie Lynn endured a lot of trauma at the hands of their parents. Jamie Lynn was not even allowed to confide in her older sister about the news, further damaging their relationship.

Jamie Lynn’s management team eventually struck a deal with OK! Magazine to exclusively reveal the pregnancy news and the first photos after daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge was born. For the Sweet Magnolias actress, it seems like she had very little control over her choices during that tumultuous time. And while Britney fans are obviously protective over the singer and feel like Jamie Lynn is capitalizing on her sister’s misfortunes — there seems to be a bond over the fact that the parents didn’t have their best interests at heart.

