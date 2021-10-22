Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jennifer Aniston Shares Iconic Hair Moments From Her Career with Throwback Photos

Kristyn Burtt
Jennifer Aniston has always been known for her hair — lush, shiny and healthy — she’s been blessed with beautiful locks. So The Morning Show actress played into her signature looks over the years with an Instagram carousel of photos that even had fans debating their favorite Aniston hairstyle.

She captioned the images, “Choose your player, hair edition…🤷🏼‍♀️👀@lolavie #TBT,” wisely tagging her new line of hair care, LolaVie, because she might as well sell a few products while she’s at it. From glittery, big hair in Rockstar to her soft bangs in Marley and Me, Aniston has worn some timeless styles over the years. Of course, there is one particular look that stands out among all the rest: “The Rachel.”

The shag cut with lots of layers first made its debut in an April 1995 episode of Friends, “The One With the Evil Orthodontist.” Aniston’s haircut became a global sensation and Gen X swarmed hair salons with photos of the style they wanted — it didn’t matter that not every hair texture could handle this type of styling. The irony of the pop-culture sensation is the fact that she hated the cut, calling it “cringe-y” to Glamour magazine — it was frankly too much work to maintain.

“Looking back—honestly, even during that time—I couldn’t do it on my own,” she explained. “I needed [my hairstylist] Chris [McMillan] attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer.” Aniston’s preferred style? Long, natural-looking beachy waves” is her go-to look because she wants a daily, no-fuss situation. “I’ll wash it, brush it, then put styling cream in and let it air-dry on its own,” she said.

So if you’re looking for Aniston to replicate “The Rachel” in the future, forget about it. She’s sticking to an easy routine that keeps her hair healthy and doesn’t require a lot of time styling in her bathroom.

