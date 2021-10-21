Donald Trump’s Social Media Platform May Not Be the Successful Twitter Replacement He’s Hoping For

Since Donald Trump can’t tweet, post a YouTube video or even share a meme on Facebook after being banned, he’s trying to start his own social media platform. On Wednesday, Trump Media & Technology Group announced plans to launch TRUTH Social “to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” but the app is already having issues before the beta test even begins.

The TruthSocial.com site encouraged interested parties to sign up for an early invitation to the app in November, but tech gurus found a loophole. Writer Mikael Thalen revealed the vulnerability shortly after the announcement. “Was just able to set up an account using the handle @donaldtrump on ‘Truth Social,’ former President Donald Trump’s new social media website. Although the site is not officially open, a URL was discovered allowing users to sign up anyway,” he tweeted. Oops!

Donald Trump might be in trouble again with this new investigation against the former President. https://t.co/o841Q5W3f5 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 21, 2021

And Donald wasn’t the only politician, who lost their handle before TRUTH Social even had a chance to be a trending topic. Former Vice President Mike Pence’s name was scooped up right away by Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell. Even though the accounts have now been disabled, that doesn’t give a user much confidence in the site’s security, which is often an issue that plagues major websites already.

But Donald believes his platform is one that his voter base will gravitate toward. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” he said in the statement. “This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon.” Son Donald Trump Jr. was already promoting the app on FOX News, claiming it will be a “platform for everyone to express their feelings” — meaning his dad, who seems to miss his Twitter account terribly. TRUTH Social is expected to have a nationwide rollout in early 2022, as long as they patch up their security issues.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have run for office.

