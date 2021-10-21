Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Documented a Nearly-Naked Full Moon Ritual

Paris Jackson enjoyed Wednesday night’s full moon with her friends and a nearly-naked frolic in nature. The singer chronicled their adventures on Instagram and shared some pretty intimate moments from the ritual.

The first image shows Paris and her four friends with their backs to the camera — tops off and their bottoms showing. She captioned the photo, “thank you mother moon,” with a moon and candle emoji next to it. The second blurry photo shows them off in a distance holding hands in a seated circle, but it’s the final image that has everyone talking. This time, they are photographed from the front, topless (with blurred-out nipples) and surrounded by the remnants of their ritual. “tis the season,” she wrote next to the image.

While this might sound like a lot of hocus pocus to some people, the Farmers’ Almanac shares that aligning “with the cycles of nature” can help you to “gain perspective and reconnect” with your soul. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, Paris has often talked about her family’s deeply religious views and how that affected her coming out as gay. “I’ve gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them, I respect their beliefs, I respect their religion,” she shared on Red Table Talk in June. “Right now, I’m at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion, like, expectations lead to resentments.”

This situation has led her to take her own spiritual journey along the way and explore what works in her life. So the full moon ritual might be one of those steps to help manifest her goals and dreams outside of organized religion — and it certainly looks like she’s comfortable with the skin she’s in.

