Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Are Taking Yet Another Trip to Mexico Amidst Their Probation

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are putting their legal troubles behind them as they move forward in their post-prison life, but they aren’t exactly free to move around as they please. The couple is hoping to head down to San Jose del Cabo, Mexico to attend a wedding in November — and they need a judge to give them the green light to travel, per TMZ.

It’s expected that the judge will sign off on this request, given the fact that they were able to take a vacation to Mexico in June, and Loughlin already has permission to go to Canada at the end of October to film When Hope Calls for GAC Family. She has also met the terms of her release by paying her $150,000 fine and completing her community service while Giannulli paid his $250,000 and is working his way through his community service project.

If the request is granted, they will head down to sunny Mexico from Nov. 5-Nov. 12 to celebrate a friend’s nuptials. And they are also making real estate moves as they settle back into their daily lives, the couple recently purchased a $13-million vacation home at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California. While Loughlin has yet to do any interviews after being released from prison, daughter Olivia Jade Gianuilli is heating up the ballroom floor on Dancing with the Stars. Mom hasn’t joined Olivia Jade to watch the show in person, but older sister Isabella Rose is there weekly to cheer her on.

Loughlin and Mossimo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud after paying college admissions scandal mastermind Rick Singer $500,000 to get both of their kids into the University of Southern California as crew recruits (even though they hadn’t rowed one day in their lives). It’s been a long road for them to move forward in the wake of a story steeped in privilege, and they are likely looking ahead to the day when they don’t need a judge to approve whether they can get a stamp in their passport.

