Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Rare PDA Photos Give Us An Intimate Look At The Future of the Monarchy

With every new glimpse we get, it seems like the future of the royal family is looking pretty bright, especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the helm. When it comes to their duties as senior members of the House of Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been stepping it up — attending more events, molding their platforms, and even considering a trip to America in 2022. But the couple has also given us a lot to look forward to when it comes to their partnership, and these new PDA photos from the Earthshot Prize ceremony give us an intimate look at William and Kate’s relationship.

The tender, candid photos were captured by Chris Jackson via The Royal Foundation and shared to The Cambridge’s official Instagram account. In the first black-and-white snap, William can be seen looking back at his wife of 10 years as they entered through curtains. Kate was positively beaming at her husband. While the second photo in the carousel featured a stoic, contemplative Prince William backstage, the third and final photo was arguably the most endearing.

Captured with the couple’s backs to the camera, Jackson photographed a small, intimate exchange between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William leaned in to hear his wife’s words, as she rested her hand on the small of William’s back. The parents — who share Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — couldn’t have looked more united in the photos, and their PDA was a rare, welcome surprise for longtime fans.

Over the course of the past 10 years, Kate and William have been able to balance their family and royal duties with aplomb. But these rare PDA images definitely tell us that the two are united on practically every front, and just as smitten as ever. For William and Kate, it just looks like this marriage is far more than a romantic partnership — it’s a supportive, equal union that could revitalize the monarchy as it heads into the future.

