This New Investigation Into Donald Trump Points to a Pattern in the Former President’s Alleged Behavior

It’s hard to keep track of all of the lawsuits former President Donald Trump is facing, but let’s add this one to the long list. This time, it’s the Westchester, New York district attorney, who is reportedly investigating the Trump National Golf Club Westchester records over misleading statements about the property’s value resulting in lower taxes, via The New York Times.

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah is refusing to comment at this time, but Trump’s spokesperson is calling this latest investigation a “witch hunt” against him, per ABC News. “The Club’s request for a review of its tax assessments was amicably resolved earlier this year and signed off by the Town Board, the Town Assessor, Special Counsel for the Town… the Briarcliff Manor School District, the Office of the Westchester County Attorney and the Westchester County Supreme Court judge presiding over the matter,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Accordingly, the suggestion that anything was inappropriate is completely false and incredibly irresponsible. The witch hunt continues.”

Donald Trump is sending mixed messages to voters and it could have a large political impact. https://t.co/Bpc1L58ruB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 15, 2021

The latest legal issue marks significant problems in the state of New York for Trump. He’s already facing a major investigation into the Trump Organization by the New State and Manhattan District Attorneys’ offices for tax evasion on company perks, including private school tuition and luxury apartment rentals. Investigators have been working hard to get former CFO Allen Weisselberg to flip and aid in the case, but they’ve had no luck — and Trump has not been implicated by prosecutors, but his adult children could be in trouble.

Even though the Westchester D.A. isn’t speaking publicly, they have reportedly “subpoenaed records from the course” as well as “the town of Ossining, which sets property taxes on the course,” per The New York Times, so something is going on. And while Trump is denying any wrongdoing, there is a clear pattern of financial issues involving bankruptcy and taxes over the decades — and New York is trying to hold him accountable for that behavior.

