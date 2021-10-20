Halle Berry Just Hinted at How Serious Things Are With Van Hunt on the Women in Hollywood Red Carpet

After more than a year of dating, it seems like Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s relationship is absolutely flourishing. The couple has been showing off their love on social media, and even Berry’s two kids seem to have forged a strong bond with their mom’s partner. All signs appear to indicate that these two are really in it for the long haul, and Berry even alluded to that at an event last night when the burgeoning filmmaker made the comment that Hunt is “the right one” for her.

The couple attended the 27th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood celebration last night, where they looked so loved up and as elegant as ever (no surprise there). But while chatting with reporters, Berry shared just how much Hunt means to her at this point in her life. “I mean, because it’s my time. It was finally my time and the right one finally showed up,” the Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on October 19, 2021 Invision.

This year, more than most in recent memory, has really felt like Berry’s time to shine. The actress’ directorial debut, Bruised, is on the way this November, and she’s been sharing how important the film is to her. Berry’s professional success, coupled with personal steadiness, has really sent the message that the star is ready for this exciting new chapter in her life — and Berry has someone right by her side to support her every step of the way.

Berry and Hunt went public with their relationship in September of last year. For some time, the couple mostly kept their flirty, couple cuteness to social media — that is, until they made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards. Now, Hunt is Berry’s go-to date for industry events, and it’s clear that the Grammy-winning musician is proud and happy to stand at her side.

