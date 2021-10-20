Blue Ivy Carter Looks So Much Like Dad Jay-Z in This Peek at Her Crashing Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Video

Blue Ivy Carter is stealing the show from mom and dad as she makes the most adorable cameo in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new Tiffany & Co. short film. The “About Love” campaign was inspired by Audrey Hepburn and her iconic cab scene in the beloved movie, Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

As the parents of three enjoy a date night around Manhattan in the back of a cab, their romantic evening gets disrupted by nine-year-old Blue Ivy, who is seen running behind the vehicle to catch up with her parents. She jumps in the car, sporting a blue-and-white striped shirt and pink pants. It also looks like she has that tween rite-of-passage: braces on her teeth — and they look fantastic on her. Jay-Z playfully pulls her eyeglasses up and down off her nose and we can’t help but think how much father and daughter look alike. We also love the look on Blue Ivy’s face when she gets to hold the sweet, brown puppy on her lap.

The close bond seen in the short clip shows how important family is to Jay-Z, who has often talked about his crucial role in his children’s lives. (He and Beyoncé also share four-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi.) “Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” Jay-Z told The Sunday Times. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

And we know Blue Ivy is working hard on her future. She’s already a rising artist with a Grammy Award, NAACP Image Award and a BET Award under her belt for her work on “Brown Skin Girl,” so her latest Tiffany & Co. venture is just another line on her already impressive resumé.

