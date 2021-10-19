Little Blue Truck’s Halloween Is The Perfect Book for Little Kids This Halloween — & It’s Less Than $10 on Amazon

Halloween is officially less than two weeks away, and the thought has been truly haunting us. We know you still have a lot on your plate between costumes for kids and/or your four-legged family members, jack-o-lanterns to make, and any last-minute outdoor decorations. With so much going on, we wanted to offer an adorable alternative to sweets for the youngest members of your family: Little Blue Truck’s Halloween. It’s the ideal Halloween tale for little ones, and you can get it on Amazon for less than $10.

This week, Little Blue Truck’s Halloween skyrocketed to No. 19 on the Amazon charts, and it makes for the perfect treat for the littlest ones celebrating Halloween. Ideal for kids ages 3 and under, Little Blue Truck and friends go on yet another adventure in this Halloween-themed story. This time around, author Alice Schertle and illustrator Jill McElmurry take readers along for the ride as Little Blue Truck picks up his animal pals for a costume party!

Image: Clarion Books Clarion Books.

This book is also interactive for babies and tots. Each page features a lift-the-flap element, so kids can see what surprises are hiding beneath the pages. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween is just full of cute Halloween fun — so make sure you order yours today!

