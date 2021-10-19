Angelina Jolie’s Eternals Premiere Was a Family Affair With 5 of Her 6 Kids

Angelina Jolie’s kids have pretty much become her go-to dates for any major industry events or Hollywood premieres. Earlier this month, the actress brought 16-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Variety’s Power of Women event. Just a few weeks later, her Eternals premiere became a near-total family affair, with five of her six kids joining their mom in Los Angeles.

The stunning actress‘ kids — including Maddox Jolie Pitt, 20, Zahara, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13 — looked so grown up alongside their Oscar-winning mom. It even looked like Jolie and her kids coordinated their looks. And Zahara got to wear, what appeared to be, a version of her mom’s 2014 Oscars dress.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt , Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the ‘Eternals’ premiere Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Eternals honestly seemed like the perfect Hollywood premiere for Jolie to bring her kids. In the past the mom of six brought her kids to the premiere of another one of her films: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Of course, there have been plenty more outings in which Jolie, who is also mom to 17-year-old son Pax, has brought her kids along. But Eternals, the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was probably one of the biggest premieres her kids have been to yet.

In the film, Jolie plays a superhero named Thena. The actress stars alongside other A-list talent like Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, and more. We’re sure Jolie and her kids had a blast at the premiere — and, let’s be real, who wouldn’t want to see their mom be a superhero in a Marvel movie?

