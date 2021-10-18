Gwen Stefani Shared Such an Intimate Pic of Blake Shelton Down on One Knee a Year After His Proposal

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still in the blissful stages of marriage as newlyweds, but that doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate the anniversary of their engagement. On Oct. 17, 2020, Shelton put a stunning ring on Stefani’s finger and we are finally getting a fresh look at their celebrations from that momentous day.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer posted a carousel of videos and photos on her Instagram account. The first adorable video shows the two of them dancing to Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” song while Stefani screams, “Look, we just got engaged.” Shelton jumps in behind her to enthusiastically kiss her on the cheek. The second photo is the two of them during the proposal being overcome with emotion as family members looked on. And the final video is a close-up view at Stefani’s massive (it’s huge) engagement ring.

She captioned the series of images, “one year ago today?! 🙏🏻October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you! gx #how?🤔#backtothefuture #slowdown.” The duo got married on July 3 at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch that was officiated by their Voice co-star Carson Daly and attended by close family and friends. And Stefani has never been shy about publicly professing her love for her husband. “He is the same guy that you see no matter who he’s with, what he’s doing. I look at him sleeping and he’s the same guy,” she gushed on the Tell Me About It podcast weeks after her wedding. “He’s just a good guy. He’s very real and consistent and genuine and that, I think, is what is so attractive and why people love him so much.

We doubt this is the last time we get a behind-the-scenes look at their love. We are looking forward to that first wedding anniversary and hopefully, a few amazing shots of their nuptials and reception because Stefani and Shelton look so happy in love.

