Halle Berry Is Giving Us Chills Staring Us Down in These Photos Celebrating New Movie Bruised

We all know that Halle Berry is absolutely stunning, and a complete force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. But these new photos of the Oscar winner and mom of two totally floored us. Berry is one of a number of powerful ladies appearing on the cover and in a photo spread for Elle’s Women in Hollywood issue, and the Bruised star and director was ready to dish about her upcoming project and why it matters to her.

Before we get to Berry’s upcoming film with Netflix, let’s just take a moment to marvel at and admire these photos, courtesy of Elle. Berry’s cover features the actress in a Gabriela Hearst vest and trouser set with her own jewelry. A second photo features Berry in a jacket by The Row. In each snapshot, Berry stared down the camera with absolute confidence, allure, and resolve — three personality traits she likely used to tackle her directorial debut.

Halle Berry on the cover of Elle’s Women in Hollywood issue Greg Williams.

But bringing Bruised to the big and small screen was no easy feat for Berry — who knows what it means to face adversity in Hollywood. “Fighting for the right to be is something that I know,” the actress told Elle. “I started my career 30 years ago when Black women didn’t really have a prominent place in the industry, so I understand what it is to fight for what you believe in.”

Halle Berry for Elle’s Women in Hollywood issue Greg Williams.

In the two decades since her historic Oscar win, a number of projects in film and TV have followed. But Berry was ready to bring the stories she wants to see to the screen — a drive that served as the impetus for Bruised. The story follows a former mixed martial arts fighter, who works her way back into the sport after she’s regained custody of her young son. The film is multifaceted, but there’s a single message Berry wants to get across. “I love stories that are about redemption, allowing people second chances — and in our case, last chances,” she shared with Elle. “I love knowing that we can all make mistakes and be forgiven.”

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.

