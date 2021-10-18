Adele’s Return to Hollywood Just Took a Page Out of Meghan Markle’s Playbook

When you have something important to say after a long break from the public eye, you go to Oprah Winfrey. Taking a page from Meghan Markle’s media strategy playbook, that’s exactly what Adele is doing after her hiatus from the music industry.

On Nov. 14, Adele will be featured in a two-hour special on CBS, Adele One Night Only, likely the only opportunity fans will see the Grammy winner perform her new album, 30, in concert for the foreseeable future. She will also be interviewed by Oprah “in her rose garden,” where she’s expected to talk about “her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son,” per the CBS press release, via Page Six.

Not surprisingly, the special is being produced by James Corden, in addition to Oprah’s Harpo Productions. Corden is a close friend of Adele’s and the tie-in to CBS makes sense since it’s the home base for both talk show hosts. The special airs just five days before the release of her album, making it the perfect promotional opportunity for her highly anticipated return, especially when she decided touring was not an option due to the ongoing pandemic. “I would love to do that, but all the COVID rules are so different everywhere, you know?” she explained to Sky News. “The rates of infection, the rates of vaccine, it’s just, it makes me nervous trying to plan a world tour globally, when it feels like no one is really on the same page. And the last thing I would ever want to do is cancel any shows again, you know?”

And it looks like Oprah has retained her crown as the go-to person for buzzworthy interviews. Her Meghan and Prince Harry TV special in March will be talked about for years to come and it had a ripple effect on the royal family. Adele’s interview might not be as controversial, but she’s ready to share her personal journey — and no one gets to the heart of the story better than Oprah.

