Travis Barker’s Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian Was Just as Extravagant & Romantic as You’d Expect

Love must’ve been in the air — and on the beaches of Montecito, CA — over the weekend, because Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially engaged! The longtime friends and couple announced their engagement late last night following a romantic proposal that Barker designed for his lady love. And, of course, the proposal was just as over-the-top and romantic as you’d expect.

Kardashian took to Instagram to share two photos from the proposal, which featured a display of roses in the shape of a heart. Barker arranged the bouquets of roses on the beach, surrounded by lit candles. The couple was photographed in the middle of the arrangement, which was put together right at the shoreline of the Montecito beach.

The entire set-up was pretty spectacular, and Kardashian (unsurprisingly) said yes! “Forever,” she simply captioned the two photos she posted on social media. Throughout the comment section of her post, the reality TV star received a lot of love from family and friends, and even Barker commented “forever,” too.

Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008, with whom he shares two kids, and Kourtney was in a longtime relationship with Scott Disick from 2005-2015. They share three children together. Since officially getting together in January 2021, Kardashian and Barker have been loving it up on social media and taking their romance to red carpet events.

The two have known each other for years, having been neighbors for some time. Barker even appeared on episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the past. Considering the strong foundation the two seemingly had prior to their romantic relationship, it’s not that shocking that they got engaged less than a year after they reportedly started dating. But one thing’s for sure: these two are clearly ready to spend “forever” together.

