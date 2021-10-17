Once again, everyone is buzzing about how stunning the Duchess of Cambridge looks, but this time, there’s another reason fans are freaking out over her look.

On Oct. 17, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, among a plethora of A-list celebrities, showed up for the Earthshot Prize Awards at the Alexandra Palace in north London. And the guests of honor, Prince William and Kate Middleton did not disappoint with their green carpet looks.

Everyone is obsessing over both William’s green velvet tux and Middleton’s Alexander McQueen dress. But they’re loving the fact that this dress is a recycled piece of hers, back from their 2011 U.S. tour.

The pastel, floor-length gown is the pinnacle of both poise and sustainability, two things Middleton always strives for. She wore minimal jewelry, with the largest piece being a golden belt, and kept her makeup look natural. Check out the photos below.

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge Alberto Pezzali.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Alberto Pezzali Source/ AP.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Alberto Pezzali, AP.

Middleton originally wore the gown at the black-tie BAFTA event at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, and fans freaked out back then at the ensemble. A decade later, people still love it.

Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTAs 2011. Bret Hartman.

Even though Kate stole the show, many other stars who showed up looking stunning, too, including Emma Thompson and Emma Watson, to name a few.

Prince William has been quite vocal about the environment the past few years, saying this decade will be transformative for climate change.

Everyone is buzzing about the Earthshot Prize Awards, the first-ever awards ceremony for their environmental program to help find new technologies for fighting climate change. This ceremony will kick off Prince William’s decade-long global environmental competition.

Sir David Attenborough, one person who supported the project from the start, will choose winners, who of which will earn 1 million euros for their environmental project.

Before you go, click here to see all of Kate Middleton’s best hair looks as a royal.

