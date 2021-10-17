Angelina Jolie’s Book Just Came Out — And It Has Such an Inspiring Message

Angelina Jolie has been a long-time advocate for human rights, and her newest venture is bringing that knowledge to young people everywhere. Recently, Jolie co-wrote a book for children, but it’s not your typical children’s book. Because this is all about knowing your human rights.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth Amazon.

Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth retails for $13 on Amazon Kindle.

Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth $13 on Kindle on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Jolie, along with Amnesty International and author Geraldine Van Bueren, wrote an inspiring, hard-hitting book for young people that contains bite-sized snippets, case studies, and laws for children to understand both human rights and know their own rights.

The book has quickly become number one in new releases on Amazon, and people are already loving it. One reviewer wrote, “Great book on the topic…should be on every school reading list.”

Human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai has said, “This book is a guide for every young person who believes in a better world for all,” and environmentalist Greta Thunberg said, “This is the perfect book for young people who care about the world and want to make a difference.”

Jolie posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram discussing how inspired she is by young people fighting for human rights. “From protecting the environment to fight inequality and discrimination, they are stepping in to do the work adults should, but so far have failed to do. And in refugee camps and conflict areas globally, children are bearing the burden of the consequences of those bad decisions. When children and young people have the agency, power, and knowledge to speak up, they can change the lives of both young people and adults, helping to achieve a more equal society.”

She ended the caption by promoting the book, “That is the message of our new book, Know Your Rights and Claim them, which was written in consultation with young activists around the world – and is for them, and all the many young people fighting for their rights globally.“

Before you go, click here to see the best new books of summer 2021.

