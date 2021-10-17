Now, who doesn’t love an old-fashioned family pillow fight? From the looks of these new photos, it seems Zoe Saldana and her family are quite impartial to them.

On Oct. 16, Saldana posted three photos of her and her three children having an adorable pillow fight. You can see Saldana juggling three amped-up kiddos, all laughing hysterically and having the time of their lives. And it’s, by far, the cutest thing we’ve seen today.

She captioned the post by simply saying, “Weekend diaries with my 3 little birds #familylove.”

Saldana has been quite active with documenting the little moments in her and her family’s lives, and fans love every single photo she posts.

Back in Nov. 2014, Saldana and her husband, artist Marco Perego, gave birth to twin boys, Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio. She announced their long-awaited name reveal to her Instagram, with adorable elephant stuffed animals as the subjects.

Then, in Feb. 2017, she gave birth again to another adorable boy, named Zen. She shared the news of Zen’s arrival through Instagram, and of course, fans were losing it.

Saldana got candid about balancing her career and family in an interview with Ebony, saying, “Being a mom is definitely like running a business for sure—and it’s a business with some pretty tough customers too! But like any mom or parent can attest, it’s all a juggling act… I make the conscious effort [to] make time for my boys and myself.”

And with this legendary pillow fight, it seems like they’re all juggling everything just fine.

