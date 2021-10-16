Milla Jovovich Just Posted a Photo With Her Daughter That Has Us Seeing Double

The only thing we love more than Milla Jovovich’s ruthless characters is her adorable selfies with her eldest daughter, Ever Anderson. On Oct. 15, Jovovich posted a photo of her and Anderson, rocking matching shag haircuts and looking like the most stylish twins.

The pair are standing side by side, looking as cool as can be. Jovovich chose a more minimalist look with high-waisted jeans, a black bralette, and an off-the-shoulder white top. Anderson is taking a more 1970s approach with jeans, striped cami, and a small pearl necklace. But both are killing the trendy shag haircut.

The model-actress mom captioned the photos, “New mommy/daughter haircuts by our amazing girl @stizzyho at her new salon @cutlerwesthollywood!! Thanks again for rockin’ us mama!!”

Anderson was born November 3, 2007, and at only 13, she is already making a name for herself in the entertainment world. This year alone, she starred as Young Natasha in the new Black Widow film and has two more films on the way. We love seeing kids follow in their parents’ footsteps, and Jovovich even said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Jovovich frequently posts about her eldest acting daughter, from set selfies to premiere videos. And while she is rather private about her family life, one thing she’s been quite open about is that the family all sleeps in one bed together. In another interview with the Wendy Williams Show, Jovovich explains how she, her husband, and her three daughters all share a bed!

It’s clear Anderson is following her mother’s footsteps, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this stunning mother-daughter duo.

