Here’s How Much Bill Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Gates’ Wedding Reportedly Cost

As the daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Gates has to have a spectacular wedding, right? The wedding on Saturday wasn’t going to have a small budget when your parents are some of the wealthiest people on the planet. Jennifer, who is marrying fiancé Nayel Nassar on Saturday, is keeping her big day ultra-private by having it at home — of course, her home is on a 142-acre horse farm.

While having a backyard wedding seems economical, the entire affair is going to cost “around $2 million,” according to the Daily Mail — and unfortunately, there is rain expected on their wedding day. The U.K. publication showed off photos of the grounds with numerous tents and stages to accommodate the “300 guests” for their big day. (See the photos HERE.) A source told People to not only expect “a big wedding, but that mother-of-the-bride Melinda “is a huge part of the wedding preparations.” And all of this is happening in the shadow of her parent’s divorce, which was a major financial story earlier this year.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2020, but waited to have a wedding until after Nassar participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as an equestrian. Since the Summer Games were postponed a year, the duo also waited to wed. But it is their love for horses and riding that united them in the first place when they began dating at Stanford University in 2017. “Horses are just one part of our life, but we love the sport,” she explained to CNN’s EQ equestrian show in 2019. “He’s a professional, and I do this as an amateur. So, to be able to share our love and passion for horses with each other is just incredible.”

And it’s no wonder they chose to celebrate their wedding on the spacious horse farm that her parents bought for her college graduation in 2018. It’s a place special to their hearts since their shared interests are a huge part of their union. And now the property will hold cherished memories as they start their lives together as husband and wife.

