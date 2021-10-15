This Reported Suggestion From Queen Elizabeth’s Doctor Tells Us the Monarch Is Entering a New Era

Queen Elizabeth has had quite a stressful year from family feuds to the loss of her husband, Prince Philip. At 95 years old, she is still keeping up with her public appearances, but lately, there are signs that she might be slowing down — just a bit.

With her big Platinum Jubilee celebration coming up in 2022, the Queen wants to stay in tip-top shape so she can enjoy the festivities planned for such a milestone anniversary. However, that does mean giving up one daily treat — she reportedly has been advised by her doctors to give up her nightly cocktail, per Vanity Fair. That means her dry martini is drying up for good, but for a smart reason. “The alcohol has gone, her doctors want to make sure she is as fit and healthy as possible,” a source said. With a busy fall schedule ahead, it’s a good idea to make sure she’s feeling fit.

The entire monarchy does feel like it is in a major period of transition, not only for the Queen, but for all of the senior royals. With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle successfully transitioning to private citizens, Prince Charles has been working out a strategy for his own future reign, and even Prince William and Kate Middleton have started discovering ways to modernize the monarchy. A shift might not be happening on the public side of the royal family, but it feels like it’s being put into action behind the palace walls.

For Queen Elizabeth, the dietary change is “not really a big deal for her,” per a second Vanity Fair insider, “but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures.” Even though “she is not a big drinker,” she was known to enjoy a sweet wine with dinner and a glass of champagne from time to time (in addition to her nightly martini). But it’s important to protect the Queen at all costs, we want to see her smiling face next year at her Platinum Jubilee.

