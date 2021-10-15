Salma Hayek Looked So Flawless in This Wild Leopard-Print Look for Late-Night TV

There are some fashion statements that never go out of style, and one of them would have to be animal prints. From stripes, to spots, and everything in between, some famous ladies have pulled off the trend with all the confidence in the world. The latest star to rock a leopard-print look was none other than Salma Hayek, who totally brought out her wild side on the way to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The actress joined her Eternals co-star Kumail Nanjiani on the late-night talk show in this bold ensemble that looked brilliant on the Oscar nominated actress and mom of one. The suit featured a blazer with black lapels, floor-length wide pants with black bands running down the sides, and a semi-sheer black blouse. The leopard-print suit was designed by Elie Saab, according to the Daily Mail.

Salma Hayek in a leopard-print look on her way to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA.

As if the look wasn’t fabulous enough, Hayek accessorized her outfit with a pair of bold black sunglasses and subtle pieces of jewelry. Honestly, she looked like the epitome of Hollywood glamour with just a sprinkling of a power suit moment. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t say a cup of coffee never looked so good as when it was carried by Hayek in this animal-print ensemble.

There’s rarely been a moment where Hayek hasn’t looked absolutely flawless. Whether she’s going au naturale or getting dressed up for an interview or red carpet appearance, the actress always puts her best (fashion) foot forward. Wild side, classic, or whatever, Hayek has tamed fashion like no one else.

