Like Many Millennials, Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Smokes a Lot of Weed & Has No Financial Plan

No one is doing it quite like Lourdes Leon. The burgeoning model and 25-year-old daughter of pop legend Madonna has been making a name for herself through modeling campaigns with the likes of Swarovski, hitting the runway for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, and so much more. But with that rise in fame comes a lot of misconceptions about the eldest daughter of the famed “Material Girl” hitmaker. The young star’s new profile, however, got very candid about weed, money, and her family relationships.

While Lourdes is by no means your average young millennial, there are some elements of her life that would definitely resonate with her growing fan base — namely, trying to figure out her financial plan for a successful future. “I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should,” Lourdes confessed to her mom’s pal, Debi Mazar, in their conversation for Interview Magazine. “Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects.”

In a recent interview, @Madonna has nothing but praises for her daughter, Lourdes Leon, and sees a bright future for her. ❤️ https://t.co/DTgAuO9b7r — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 24, 2021

Some professional moves, like a potential singing career, do feel a bit “too close to home” for Lourdes. But having a mom who’s endured the scrutiny of fame has proven incredibly helpful for Lourdes and her family. Upon reflecting on the best piece of advice Madonna has given her, Lourdes recalled her mom saying, “‘It’s not about the money or your face or how hot you look. It’s about what you’re bringing into the world and what you’re going to leave behind.’ That always shakes me awake when I get too caught up in everything,” she said.

Getting caught up in her burgeoning fame can be overwhelming for the 25-year-old. So, how does she cope?

“I smoke a lot of weed,” Lourdes confessed.

During the interview, she even had a bit of a moment when she realized the hotel where she was staying may have tossed her cannabis into the trash. (“I’ll worry about that later,” Lourdes told Mazar.) Although there’s clearly a lot that separates Lourdes from the average millennial, there’s still so much about her that feels like she’s a bold example for her generation. There’s no doubt Lourdes’ star is on the rise, we’ll just have to wait and see where it takes her next.

