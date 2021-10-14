You Can Now Dress Like Megan Fox With Her Sexy New Boohoo Clothing Line

If you feel like Megan Fox is everywhere these days, you are not wrong. We like to call it her Renaissance (or Meganaissance?) because she’s getting the opportunity to shine and show her talents to the world after retreating from Hollywood to raise her sons. Her latest venture is a collaborative collection with e-retailer boohoo: boohoo x Megan Fox.

Fox didn’t create the styles alone, she worked with top Hollywood fashion stylist Maeve Reilly to design looks that are “confident,” “sexy” and “cool” for the fall. In a press release, the Jennifer’s Body star talked about how “excited” she was with the collaboration and referenced her recent personal transformation. “I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that,” she shared. “I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves.“

What’s fascinating about the collection is that it shows the different facets to Fox’s personality. From the entrepreneur in charge in a sleek, white pantsuit to a sexy, high-slit red carpet dress that suits the actress’ latest night-on-the-town looks — she and Reilly have built a capsule collection that plays with all different Fox moods. She is also thanking boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly for influencing her style choices these days.

“He obviously is really flamboyant with his style and I always had a streak of that when I was young,” she told E! News during New York Fashion Week. “But he’s elevated that a lot and brought that out a lot more.” We love to see this stylish and riskier side to Fox and we are sure her fans appreciate her new courage in taking fashion risks. The boohoo x Megan Fox collection launches on Tuesday, Oct. 19 on the boohoo website.

