Prince William Is Sounding an Awful Lot Like Brother Harry With These Critical Remarks About Jeff Bezos

Prince William just dropped an unexpected critical comment that might have taken aim at Amazon found Jeff Bezos. This completely out-of-character moment for the royal is somewhat shocking, but he’s honestly saying what most privileged people in power need to be talking about: climate change and saving the Earth.

In an interview with BBC on Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge pointedly addressed the current crop of billionaires all trying to outdo each other with their space tourism race. “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” he said on the same day Bezos sent actor William Shatner on his New Shepard spacecraft. So it was definitely a swipe at the tech entrepreneur without actually calling him to the mat by name. It makes us feel like he took a page from brother Prince Harry’s playbook — and we like it — use that powerful voice to make other billionaires find solutions, not create more problems.

And this seems to be a part of a bigger strategy for both Prince William and Kate Middleton in modernizing the monarchy. They are making subtle changes, including less formal protocols for wardrobe at certain events, and big changes, like having an opinion on something that affects us all, like environmental issues. The U.K. press has spent so much time building up the feud between the two brothers, when it is apparent that they both have something valuable to learn from each other. Kate and William have done a wonderful job at holding up some royal traditions while Harry and Meghan Markle have found a trailblazing way to make a difference.

Bezos seems to agree with William’s assessment echoing a similar tune in July, “We need to do that to solve the problems here on Earth,” per NBC News. So it’s unlikely that the Duke of Cambridge’s criticism is going to ruffle any major feathers, but it certainly is getting people to pay attention. We like a royal with an opinion.

