Prince William’s Eldest Son Prince George Takes After His Dad With This New Pet Peeve

The apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree in the royal family. Prince William has made it clear that his passion for creating a world that is more environmentally conscious is amongst his major priorities as the next generation of the British monarchy continues to take shape. The Duke of Cambridge has been collaborating with scientists and environmentalists across the globe for his Earthshot Prize initiative, and it seems like Prince George is beginning to show signs that he, too, wants to keep the planet safe and litter-free.

Prince William recently chatted with Adam Fleming of BBC Sounds, and opened up about why his environmentally conscious initiatives are so important to him, and how his eldest son is beginning to understand why. “George at school recently has been doing litter picking,” the Duke of Cambridge explained. “He was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit, sort of, annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time, and pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again.”

"We can't have more clever speak, clever words, but not enough action" Ahead of next month's COP26 climate summit, Prince William tells @AdamFleming "if we're not careful, we're robbing from our children's future" Listen to #BBCNewscast on BBC Sounds 🎧 https://t.co/yu4vtNWnUA pic.twitter.com/4QxjoOGoAu — BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) October 14, 2021

The father of three went on to explain that seeing the same litter in the exact same place George and his classmates cleaned up the day prior really bothered the 8-year-old. “I think that for him, he was trying to understand how and where it all came from,” Prince William explained. “He couldn’t understand. He was like, ‘Well, we cleaned this, why has it not gone away?'”

Prince William’s work toward a brighter, more sustainable and equitable future is clearly very important to the royal. But knowing that his children and their peers will ultimately be impacted the most by the results of climate change adds another layer to his progressive work. As the the future King of England aptly said, “I want the things that I’ve enjoyed, the outdoor life and the sort of nature and environment, I want that to still be there, not just for my children, but everyone else’s children.”

