Jennifer Garner & John Miller May Not Be Moving In as Quickly as Bennifer For This Reason

If there’s one thing we know about how Jennifer Garner prefers to navigate stardom, it’s that she likes to keep her personal life as private as possible. Not only do we know this based on how she hardly ever shares photos on social media of her three children with ex Ben Affleck, but also based on her low-key relationship with John Miller. The actress has rarely been spotted out with the businessman, though a new report suggests that the couple is getting serious — and it could mean an engagement before they ever move in together.

“Jen and John are serious,” a source close to the 13 Going on 30 actress shared with Us Weekly. “They are totally set on a long-term future together. They’ve taken their time to get this committed.” Miller and Garner reportedly got together sometime in 2018, and have kept every aspect of their relationship as understated as possible over the course of the past few years (even that short-term split during the pandemic).

Jennifer Garner and John Miller kept their New York City date night very casual but still intimate. https://t.co/4N7dv76Zyf — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 30, 2021

According to Us Weekly’s source, friends of the couple think that an engagement might be on the horizon. But Miller and Garner are both “being quite old-fashioned and respectful until that happens,” adding “it’s unlikely they’d live together before things are formalized.”

Much like Garner, Miller has also previously been married and shares children with his former wife. Considering just how publicized their relationship has been thus far, it’s more than understandable why the couple wants to keep elements of their romance fairly private — a real contrast to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship. But if this works for Miller and Garner (and could potentially lead to the pair getting engaged), then it’s totally worth maintaining.

