John Travolta Wishing Late Kelly Preston a Happy Birthday Has Us Choked Up

It’s been over a year since Kelly Preston passed away from breast cancer, but her death still feels fresh to John Travolta. His consistently sweet, and moving, posts to his late wife have us grabbing for a box of tissues, especially his latest Instagram photo that honors what would have been her 59th birthday on Oct. 13.

Travolta shared a beautiful shot of Preston with a big, bright smile, waving to fans at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, when the couple was there to promote their film, Gotti. (See the photo here.) The throwback photo is stunning, but it’s the actor’s caption that choked us up. “Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much,” he wrote. You can feel how much he misses her presence every day since the couple was inseparable throughout much of their 28-year marriage.

On their last wedding anniversary together on Sept. 5, 2019, it was Preston, who got sentimental about how much she loved her husband. “To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows,” she captioned a loving photo of them cuddling together. Their marriage was strong, even when they were tested by the most devastating life events like losing their oldest son Jett, 16, to a seizure while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas in 2019.

But Travolta has remained a family man through and through and been a pillar of support for the couple’s two other kids, Ella, 21, and Benjamin, 10 — it’s a role he takes seriously. He also shared his thoughts about parenthood last Father’s Day, “It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children – thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers.” We can’t help but think how much he wishes Preston was with him every step of the way to see their beautiful children grow up — it’s why every post he dedicates to his late wife has us in a puddle of tears.

