Angelina Jolie’s Second Reunion With Ex Jonny Lee Miller Confirms He’s Back in Her Life

It’s been a minute since we checked in with Angelina Jolie. The actress and humanitarian has been incredibly busy having meetings at the White House, making red carpet appearances, and more. But over the course of the past few months, eagle-eyed fans (and paparazzi) have noticed that the Oscar-winning actress has been spending some time with her former husband, Jonny Lee Miller — and the two just reconnected for dinner in Los Angeles.

The former couple was spotted leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant on Monday night after enjoying a low-key dinner. Paparazzi snapped a few photos of the two in Miller’s car before they drove off. You can see the photos via Daily Mail. The recent get-together may have come as a surprise to some fans, even though Jolie and Miller were spotted first reuniting this past summer. Given that the actress has recently been hanging out with singer The Weeknd, fans may have thought the Eternals actress had moved on — but maybe not.

.@theweeknd shares Angelina Jolie's similar philanthropic beliefs in his new role as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nation’s World Food Programme. https://t.co/CTMbEpg9ov — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 8, 2021

Miller and Jolie, who were married from 1996-1999, were first seen reconnecting in mid-June. At the time, the two were seen near the Elementary actor’s New York City apartment. Jolie’s second visit saw the actress bring along her son, Pax. But just a few weeks after spending some time with Miller, Jolie was seen out with The Weeknd for the first time!

While there will undoubtedly be a lot of speculation about Jolie and Miller’s current relationship along with the actress’ recent get-togethers with The Weeknd, we’d like to think that Jolie is reconnecting with someone who clearly remains important to her after all of these years, while building new relationships and connecting with like-minded fellow celebs. Regardless, we’re completely intrigued by Jolie’s recent outings, and we’re intrigued enough to see what comes next.

