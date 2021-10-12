Queen Elizabeth’s Latest Appearance Has Royal Fans Worried About the Monarch’s Health

Queen Elizabeth is 95 years old, but she’s always been seen as a tower of strength in the monarchy, so Tuesday’s sighting of her walking with a cane at Westminster Abbey has many royal watchers concerned. To put it all in perspective, the last time she was seen with a walking aid was 2003 and 2004, when she underwent knee surgery, per Reuters. Her health has been relatively good since then.

Several social media users also felt sorrowful about seeing the Queen using a cane, one tweeted, “I know she’s 95, but it’s a little sad to see #QueenElizabeth using a cane to walk.” Another shared, “I’ve noticed that in the latest appearances she looks thinner. All the stress surrounding her family and the loss of Philip seems to affect her deeply. I know it’s probably because of her age but I hope she’s well! She looks fab and regal even with a stick.” Yes, she’s had a very emotional year with the death of Prince Philip, the love of her life, but do agree that she carries that walking stick with dignity.

Queen Elizabeth’s good health has long been a discussion among royal experts. Author Bryan Kozlowski told the New York Post, “She has aged incredibly well and is the paradigm of health and wellness.” He was so impressed by her zest for life, he wrote a book about it, Long Live the Queen! 23 Rules for Living From Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch. So we should take a few tips from the matriarch of the royal family, who believes in “sensible exercise” like walking with her beloved corgis and “simple meals” that also include “the smallest sliver of cake.”

If you’re wondering how she endures those difficult times over the decades, she has a very unique approach. “She has this willingness to adapt, which banishes the insidious stress you get from resisting change,” Kozlowski said. “That contributes to longevity and a fulfilling existence for sure.” So, let the Queen enjoy her cane, she’s proven time and again that she knows what she’s doing.

