Megan Fox Is Admitting She Had a Moment of Hesitation on Her Whirlwind Machine Gun Kelly Romance

Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is intense, like really intense. It’s that over-the-top love the runs so deep you can feel it searing inside you every moment you’re with that person — that’s what the couple is experiencing right now, but it almost didn’t happen.

That’s because Fox was coming out of a marriage (or was still in the marriage, depending on who you talk to) with Brian Austin Green. Regardless of the relationship timeline questions, her chemistry with MGK was instantaneous when they reconnected on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass after briefly meeting at an event years before. Their flirtation began like every modern romance, via text, but Fox was somewhat hesitant to dive into a relationship (or even a fling) with MGK because it almost felt like too much, too soon. “[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that,” she explained in British GQ.

But the urge was too strong to resist and she put her heart on the line with him. “I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened,” Fox revealed. “It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect.’”

The duo has been on a spiritual and therapeutic path that feels electric and dangerous all at once, something that Fox called “euphoric highs.” But for the couple, it’s exactly what they needed at this point in their lives. “This is a very intense relationship,” she shared. “Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away.” MGK calls it “ecstasy and agony,” which sounds like a lot to take — but for some wild reason it works well for their relationship and they are taking us all along for the ride.

