Halle Berry’s Kids Are Making an Adorable Tribute to Her Boyfriend Van Hunt in These Rare New Photos

It’s been just over a year since Halle Berry and her partner Van Hunt went public with their relationship, and in that time the Grammy-winning musician has gotten close with the actress and her family — including her two kids Nahla Ariela Aubrey, 13, and Maceo Robert Martinez, 8. In fact, Berry recently recruited her two kids to take part in a little tribute to her boyfriend, and the results were seriously priceless. Halle Berry’s kids posed for rare photos wearing Van Hunt’s hat on Instagram, and they were just too cute.

Berry, who has made a concerted effort to keep her kids’ lives as private as possible, shared the photo dump on Instagram and saved the pictures of her kids for last. The first two images featured the family’s pooches rocking Hunt’s hat and looking pretty good, too! The third photo was a throwback snap of Berry sitting on the edge of a bed wearing the hat, a pair of platform, high heel boots, and very little else. The final two pictures were of Nahla and Maceo.

Nahla’s picture featured the teen wearing the chapeau just over her eyes. Maceo’s photo was a repost of the snap Berry shared for his 8th birthday, which also showed the 8-year-old covering his eyes with the hat. The Bruised actress and director captioned the images as an “ode to [Van Hunt]. Sunday funday photo dump.”

Not only were the photos a rare look at Berry’s kids, it was also a testament to just how close the actress and her kids are to Hunt. Over more than a year, Berry’s relationship with the musician has seemingly been flourishing. We honestly can’t wait to see what’s in store for Berry, her kids, Hunt, and the artist’s now-iconic hat!

