Meghan Markle Is Reflecting on How Much Her Finances Have Changed

There’s been a lot of change for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since taking a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family — not least of which has been their financial situation. But with their Archewell Foundation and partnerships with the likes of Netflix and Spotify, it seems as though the couple has a unified approach to their financial stability. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting into investing through a partnership with the fintech asset manager, Ethic.

The New York Times’ Dealbook reported the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are interested in making sustainable investing a common talking point for young people. It’s definitely a different business move than what some fans may have anticipated, but upon reflection Meghan, in particular, wanted to move the ethical investment conversation to the forefront. “From the world I come from, you don’t talk about investing, right?” Meghan told the NYT’s Dealbook in a joint interview with Prince Harry. “You don’t have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choose privacy and family over everything else! https://t.co/wwdQLyXtNO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 11, 2021

Indeed, from her time as a working actress, the idea of investing wasn’t one that necessarily struck Meghan as an immediate interest. That is, until she and Harry talked about ethical financial investing. “My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’” And thus, the partnership with Ethic was born.

With their platforms and new partnership with Ethic, Meghan and Harry want to encourage the next generation to be thoughtful about investing in sustainable, responsible companies. “You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from,” Prince Harry observed, making the connection that consumer habits and political affiliation could impact investment choices.

Ethic, founded in 2015, goes through a process of screening companies and certain sectors with a specific “social responsibility criteria” — among them include racial justice, climate change, and labor issues. With this latest move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle definitely have their sights set on doing their part to contribute to a more equitable world.

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

