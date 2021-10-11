Heidi Klum Gets a Sexy Leg Up on Halloween in New Graveyard Photo

It’s not a spooky Halloween season without Heidi Klum and her dramatic costumes and she’s already getting started with her photoshoots on her Instagram page. We think she must spend months conceptualizing these ideas because we hope she ran this creepy, but funny, idea past her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Her most recent shot is of Fashion Zombie Heidi with decaying skin, yet decked out in couture clothing hugging her fit body. She shows off a sexy leg as she’s draped over two graves: hers and Kaulitz’s. While this could seem like a morbid image, we know it’s all about Klum’s cheeky sense of humor. Her grave says, “Heidi Klum, Halloween meant her doom,” and her husband’s grave has a simple, “R.I.P.” She captioned the image, “Until death do us part @tomkaulitz 💀🧟‍♀️❤️‍🔥🧟‍♂️💀#heidihalloween2021.”

The supermodel’s favorite holiday has become something of an annual tradition for her and she’s been dubbed the “Queen of Halloween,” per The Hollywood Reporter. She threw her first party in New York City in 2000 and it became one of the must-attend parties of the year with a “no costume-no entry” requirement. “When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it,” she told the media outlet. “All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me.”

Even during the pandemic in 2020, when large gatherings weren’t possible, Klum made sure to march forward with intricate costume transformations on her Instagram page. There was no way COVID was going to spoil her Halloween. We don’t know what tricks she has up her sleeves this year, but we certainly know the festivities have begun in the Klum household.

Before you go, click here to see all of Heidi Klum’s most insane Halloween costumes over the years.