Swarovski’s 2021 Christmas Ornament Has Arrived & You Can Get It In An Unlikely Place

We’re just barely into the middle of October, but we’re already daydreaming about winter nights listening to classic holiday tunes and decorating our Christmas tree. You might feel like with each new year there’s a fresh opportunity to add something special to that beautiful Douglas fir — and this year is no different! Swarovski just came out with their 2021 Christmas ornament, and you won’t believe how much it is on Amazon.

Swarovski’s stunning ornaments always seem to have the most classic design, regardless of what year they’re introduced. This year’s Christmas ornament keeps with the tradition. The 2021 Swarovski Christmas ornament features the timeless star design, perfect for adding a little more sparkle to your Christmas tree.

Swarovski Christmas Ornament, 2021 Annual Edition $59.95 on Amazon.com

The beautiful, crystal look was made possible by Michele Blasilli, who adds a bit of a contemporary edge to this ornament. The star features 67 clear crystal facets, a velvet ribbon and champagne-gold tone metal tag that features the “2021” engraving. At $59.95 on Amazon, this ornament will make the perfect edition to your tree or even a window display. We love the contemporary spin on this classic, and it can be yours right now!

