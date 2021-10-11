Tom Brady’s Son Jack Looks Like Dad’s Mini-Me in This Sweet Father-Son Moment After His Win

Tom Brady has proven time and time again that his family is more important than his football career. He continued that winning-dad streak by sharing a moment with his oldest son Jack, 14, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, after he celebrated another win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL team’s social media account captured a sweet video of the athlete exiting the field and chatting one-on-one with his teen son. The Buccaneers tagged the Instagram Story, “Father son moment.” It’s a beautiful sight to see and we can’t believe how much Jack looks like his dad — a total mini-me. You can see glimpses of a young Tom in the profile shot of Jack. Tom also loved this clip so much he shared it on his Instagram account and added, “Best Part Of My Day” with eight heart emojis.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Instagram.

The quarterback revealed this summer that he plans to play football until he’s 45 (he’s currently 44) and a big part of his possible retirement hinges on his family, including wife Gisele Bündchen and their two kids, son Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8. “Things change as you get older and there’s a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life,” he said in a SiriusXM Town Hall in July. “My kids and my family is certainly very important and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too.”

Tom Brady/Instagram.

Tom has continued to make his kids a priority, even with a busy NFL career. It only makes us more curious to see his future family moments once he’s retired and can be in a full-time dad mode.

