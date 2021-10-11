Prince Harry May Be Even Rockier With Prince William Now Than He Was This Summer

Despite the hopefulness of the timeless proverb “absence makes the heart grow fonder,” Prince Harry and Prince William’s brotherly bond still seems to be at a standstill. The two royals don’t appear to have worked on mending their relationship quite yet, despite optimistic reports to the contrary. And a recent report that Prince Harry is not going to attend a tribute to the brothers’ late mother, Princess Diana, might indicate that the rift is deeper than it was just a few months ago.

This week, Kensington Palace and Prince William will host donors and VIP attendees who helped fund Princess Diana’s memorial statue, unveiled in July. At present, Entertainment Tonight reported that Prince Harry will not be attending the event. “There are no plans for [Harry and Meghan] to be in the U.K. for the private donor event,” a source revealed to the outlet.

Tensions are reportedly still high between Prince Harry and Prince William. https://t.co/EYb2bfmHTO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 4, 2021

The private event, honoring Princess Diana and thanking those who contributed to funding the statue, was meant to take place during the statue unveiling in July — which Prince Harry did attend. At the time, the photos of the two men together offered a bit of hope for fans of the royal family who want to see the brothers’ relationship mended. But as time passes, that hope for a unified next generation of royals sadly seems to be dwindling.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has been scrutinized for a number of years. And while there have been some signs of hope, there have been just as many reasons to wonder when or even if the brothers are ready to make amends. There are, however, opportunities in the future for the brothers to reconnect and potentially rebuild their bond. But only time will tell what it’ll take for these two to finally move forward.

