Jennifer Lopez Looked So Proud of Ben Affleck in These Red Carpet Photos From His Premiere

It’s been a minute since we checked in with “Bennifer” 2.0. The last time we saw these lovebirds out and about together they basically turned New York City into the backdrop of their own romantic comedy. But their time in the Big Apple hasn’t just been the perfect opportunity to pack in some PDA. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made yet another red carpet appearance for the NYC premiere of Affleck’s film The Last Duel, and the photos of the pair are just as dreamy as you’d expect.

Since making their red carpet debut a few weeks ago at the Venice Film Festival, Affleck and Lopez have been getting a lot more comfortable in front of the cameras. The twosome looked elegant and so in love while posing for photos on the red carpet. Lopez fashioned a monochromatic, shimmering brown ensemble with a crop top and a skirt featuring a dramatic slit, while Affleck looked dapper in his suit and tie.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the NYC premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ Sipa USA via AP.

While this new iteration of “Bennifer” has been a bit more guarded when it comes to divulging details of their relationship to the press, the couple made it clear that they’re just as close as ever with their PDA. At one point, Affleck even whispered something to Lopez that made her absolutely beam. The “Get Right” singer looked so proud of her partner’s latest projects, in which he co-stars with Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and longtime friend Matt Damon.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the NYC premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ Sipa USA via AP.

We’re sure that this latest outing is just a small preview of what’s to come for “Bennifer” as they head into their busy fall schedules. The two seemingly intend to make Los Angeles their home base for their respective families, while also traveling around the world for events, engagements, and work-related obligations. If these photos suggest anything, though, it seems like Lopez and Affleck are going as steady as ever and are making it all work.

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

