Shay Mitchell Just Posted a Touching Tribute to Her Daughter— And Fans Are Sobbing

Shay Mitchell seems like she can do everything: from business to being a great mom, and to making fans sob uncontrollably with her moving Instagram posts.

On October 9, Mitchell posted a few adorable photos of her daughter, Atlas Noa, with a poignant caption. And everyone is sobbing and how beautiful the birthday tribute is.

Mitchell captioned the photos with a touching birthday paragraph saying, “I used to laugh at the moms who cried on their babies’ birthdays. What was so emotional? Of course, watching your child grow up comes with a bag of feelings but I’m sitting here on the night of your birthday, wildly close to the time you entered this world, and everything before you is blurry (mainly because I’m crying, I get it now). I still can’t believe you’re mine. Happy Birthday, baby.”

Atlas is now 2 years old, and we’re wondering where does the time go? Mitchell probably has this same question.

Atlas Noa was born back in 2019, and Mitchell announced her birth through Instagram in yet another touching tribute to her.

Mitchell has been quite candid over the years with everything, from mental health and the struggles of motherhood. In her iconic interview with Vogue, she divulged how stressful it can be to be a mom. “There is a lot of stress and anxiety. I’d heard all these things from my friends saying, ‘You’re going to second guess a lot of things you do, you’re going to feel guilty when you leave her.’”

Happy Birthday, Atlas!

