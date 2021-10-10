Christina Ricci Just Announced This Milestone On Instagram— And We’re In Shock

While Christina Ricci is notoriously private about her personal life, she decided to announce some shocking news through Instagram. Christina Ricci is now married!

On October 9, Ricci posted an elegant selfie with her now-husband, Mark Hampton, in white button-downs, with the simple caption “Mr. and Mrs.” Hampton also posted the same photo, but added the hashtag, #justmarried, so there was no question about it.

Stars like Kelly Ripa, Kat Dennings, and even Octavia Spencer were quick to congratulate the happy couple. And fans were just as thrilled for the Sleepy Hollow starlet.

Ricci stunned in with a classic sleek ponytail, brown smokey eye, and rosy lip combination. While we were half hoping she would’ve done an Addams family-esque homage, we’re just as happy with this intimate ceremony.

This news came out of nowhere to fans, especially since fans were just surprised nearly two months ago with equally shocking news. Ricci also announced her pregnancy with Hampton through Instagram as well, with the caption “Life keeps getting better.”

It appears everything is coming up Ricci this year, with the loving wedding and baby number two on board.

This string of good news is long overdue, considering the hard battle Ricci has had to face with a tumultuous divorce to her first husband, James Heerdegen.

Back in a now-deleted interview with THE EDIT, Ricci talked about how marriage and having a child can change you. She said, “Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light. I’m a completely different person than I was before I had my child.”

Congratulations to the happy newlyweds, and we hope the good news keeps coming!

