Ashlee Simpson’s Daughter, Jagger, Is Already Looking As Cool As Her Mom In These Photos

Did anyone really think Ashlee Simpson’s children wouldn’t grow up to be as cool as her?

On Oct. 7, Simpson posted two sweet photos to her Instagram of her youngest, Jagger, and her husband, Evan Ross, at the premiere of her new movie, LOL Surprise.

Simpson captioned the photos with a little self-promo, saying, “I loved hosting the premiere of #LOLSurpriseTheMovie with Jagger! You can watch the movie starting tomorrow on @Netflix! @lolsurprise”

Simpson, in true 2000s fashion, showed up in a leather jacket, loose-fitting jeans, and big hoop earrings. And her daughter, Jagger, stole the show with an elegant red dress, glittery pink jacket, and matching sneakers. Truly, she’s turning into a mini version of her mother, with her cool fashion ensemble.

The second photo shows the duo along with her husband, smiling for the cameras.

Simpson got married to Ross back in 2014, and only a year later, they welcomed a daughter named Jagger Snow.

In an interview with US Magazine, Simpson divulged that she and Ross love to bring their kids everywhere they can, “Even in the time that we’re working, we look at times where we can make sure we can get away and take trips with the family. We take [the kids] with us.”

She added, “My mom used to take me everywhere… We’d be running around doing the whole thing, so I feel like, why not?”

It seems that they kept this sentiment with this movie premiere, and we’re so happy we got to see a glimpse of the happy family.

