Kate Hudson Is Twinning With Her Youngest In These Adorable Photos

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Kate Hudson any more than you already do, she goes on posting another adorable photo of her and Rani.

Hudson posted a series of silly mother-daughter photos, of her and Rani, to her Instagram, captioning it, “Interpretive dance is kind of our thing.”

The pair look as comfy as can be. Hudson, rocking the no-makeup and trendy chill clothes, poses in different silly dance moves with her youngest. Rani, who continually looks like a mini version of her mother.

One fan wrote under the post, “She really is your mini!” Another wrote, “It’s the sass for me.” And we couldn’t agree more with both statements.

Hudson frequently posts about her children, especially little free-spirited, camera-loving Rani. Soon after posting these photos, she posted an adorable video of her and Rani singing “Girl on Fire.”

Along with the cuteness overload photos, Hudson has been quite open about motherhood over the years. In an interview with the TODAY Show, “The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go… I work my a– off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

Earlier this year, Hudson posted a heartwarming tribute to her family, saying “My role as a mother to my beautiful children is my most important — and there isn’t a thing I would not do for my family.”

Honestly, we can’t wait to see more glimpses of the happy family.

