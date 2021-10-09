Britney Spears’s Fiancée, Sam Asghari, Surprised Her With This— And Everyone is Sobbing

As if Britney Spears and Sam Asghari couldn’t be any more adorable, they add a furry friend to the mix!

Asghari posted to his Instagram a video and two photos of their newest friend, and captioned it, “Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family, Porsha #doberman #homesecurity”

The video starts with Spears asking the question, “Who’s the new addition to the family?” Asghari answered, “Her name is Porscha. And she’s meant to unconditionally love you and gonna be trained to protect you from anyone with bad intentions.” And if your heart hasn’t melted yet, the pictures of Porscha will surely do the trick.

Fans have erupted with joy at the news. One commented under the post, “So happy Britney has Sam in her life and now Porsha.” And another fan posted, “100% Porsha Protect our queen at all costs she is one of the most beautiful souls.”

The two announced their engagement on September 12 through Instagram, with the two kissing while Spears cheekily holds up her ring finger to the camera.

The pair have been together for five years and counting, and they seem happier each passing day.

Asghari said in an interview with Men’s Health that he’ll do whatever to make Spears happy. “There’s a lot of yoga that she likes to do… I’m not good at it, but I do it because she wants to do it. I just want her to be happy. If something makes her happy, I’ll do it. I’m not going to argue. What’s that saying? ‘Happy wife, happy life.’ ”

And from what we see, it’s safe to think that he’ll keep his word.

