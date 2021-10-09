Demi Moore And Her Daughter, Scout, Have Us Seeing Double With A New Instagram Photo

The only thing we love more than a great family photo is a lookalike mother-daughter duo. And that’s exactly what Demi Moore gave everyone.

On Oct. 5, Moore posted a photo of herself and former actor and activist daughter, Scout Willis, to her Instagram. Both are looking gorgeous from head to toe in Stella McCartney outfits at the Paris Fashion Show. But people are mainly freaking out over the photo simply because of how similar the two look side-by-side.

Moore captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji and tagged Stella McCartney. However, Scout posted the same photo with the hilarious caption, “The other day someone commented “too much hair”, we say no such thing.” We agree.

While the pair seem like best friends right now, it wasn’t always that way.

In a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk, Moore and her three daughters with Bruce Willis sat down to talk about their childhood, dealing with addiction, and how they’ve grown stronger and closer over the years. Many revelations came out of that interview, but one snippet garnered a lot of attention. Scout and Tallulah didn’t talk to Moore after her split with Ashton Kutcher, but Rumer said how she tried to bring everyone together.

But the family has worked on creating a stronger bind over the years, and her daughters have noted how proud of her they are.

Scout even once told The New York Times in an interview that she’s proud of her mother, especially after all the struggles Moore faced. Specifically, she’s proud of Moore “doing the internal work that she didn’t have the time to do, for a long time, because she was just in survival mode.”

We’re happy the two seem like two peas in a stylish pod. We also love that they’ve stayed so close since they were quarantining together, and we can’t wait for more twinning photos.

