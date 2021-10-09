Candace Cameron Bure Has This to Say About COVID Vaccines— And People Are Not Happy

Candace Cameron Bure has been open about many things such as her mental health and being an empty nester. But now she’s opening up about her stance on COVID vaccine mandates, and people have some strong opinions.

On October 8, Candace Bure uploaded a series of photos with one thing in common: they all say “I’m Not Anti-V” followed by statements on what she identifies as. The photos include captions like “I’m just pro-medical freedom, pro-informed consent, pro-immune system, pro-early intervention,” and more.

She posted these photos with the caption, “This. This is not about what I am against. This is what I am FOR. Read and understand the distinction. This mama is holding the line and standing up for freedom. This should not separate us. We can have different opinions and still respect and love one another. Be bigger than that!”

While her friends were quick to praise her for this post, saying how necessary and supportive the statements are, many fans aren’t having it.

One user wrote, “Oh the freedom to be born protected by herd immunity from other diseases! Every single wrong argument about vaccines and immunity, right here.” And another wrote, “but I don’t understand, we have always had mandatory vaccinations. I mean, didn’t you have to be vaccinated to start kindergarten?!?”

Bure has been quite open in the past with her opinions on mandated vaccines.

Dating back to 2015, Bure spoke out about vaccine mandates, especially with children. In a Facebook post, she commended her children’s school for their policies, saying, “Although my children are vaccinated, I’m glad I had the choice when it comes to school. I have many family and friends who choose not to vaccinate for different reasons… SHOUTOUT to HOMESCHOOL PARENTS and CO-OPS.”

While many commend her, and many condemn her.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

