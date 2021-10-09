Megan Fox Has Fans Saying She Looks Like Kim Kardashian With New Hair Color for Movie Role

Megan Fox posted a new photo on her Instagram account that has fans asking: Kim Kardashian, is that you? The actress just started production on a new role on the film, Johnny & Clyde, which has her long, dark locks a new shade of silvery gray — it makes her stunning blue eyes pop with color, but it also gives her an entirely new look.

“This is what the devil’s daughter looks like,” she captioned the image. “#JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022.” Fox is playing a devilishly delightful role in the thriller as a crime boss whose casino is the target of two serial killers in love and on the run. It looks like a role she can really sink her teeth into as an actress, but that’s not what her fans are focusing on. They are too busy noticing her striking resemblance to Kim — and we have to say, we see it, too.

One follower commented to Fox, “Wait I thought this was Kim Kardashian…” Another social media user chimed in, “Kim Kardashian feelings.” Once you see the lookalike features, you can’t unsee it — from the long, wavy hair to their beautiful complexions. And this call out to the twinning effect isn’t completely out of line given the fact that Fox and Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian are BFFs, thanks to their boyfriends, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. And we can’t forget the two of them recently posed in an NSFW campaign for Kim’s SKIMS line — those are two are too hot to handle.

So it’s not totally out of line for Kim and Fox to start looking a little like each other given the fact that they’re friends and have similar taste in fashion. (I mean, they both did the red carpet wet look: Kim at the 2019 Met Gala and Fox at the 2021 MTV VMAs.) So let’s just say Fox knows a style icon when she sees it and might be taking an inspirational page or two from Kim’s playbook.

