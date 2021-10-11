Olivia Jade Giannulli Says She’s Learned to Get Less ‘Offended’ Since the College Admissions Scandal

Two years after the celeb-studded college admissions scandal that rocked the nation, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s influencer daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has returned to the spotlight. The influencer-turned-infamous public figure is back for a shot at public redemption on Dancing with the Stars, and Olivia Jade tells us in a new interview that she’s well aware this is her opportunity to rewrite the narrative on her life. This new look at Olivia is her “true self,” she promises, reflecting on how her YouTube page may have only presented part of the story in the past. Now just 21-years-old, Olivia is reflecting on what she’s learned from her experience with this scandal — and the YouTuber’s reflections may surprise you.

“I think what’s really important is not being so easily offended by people and trying to understand, empathize and be constructive instead of getting so offended,” Olivia Jade shared at the recent 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. “That’s what I’ve been doing the last few years. I’ve heard people and all I can do is move forward and be better.”

In 2019, Olivia Jade lost a number of notable sponsors from her YouTube channel and had her reputation sorely tarnished by the news that her parents had been involved in the college admissions scandal. Per a March 2020 affidavit, Loughlin and Giannulli had “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

In wake of the news, Olivia Jade’s casual attitude towards her academics and failure to acknowledge her own privilege came under harsh scrutiny, and her influencer audience dwindled. In a confessional Red Table Talk episode, Olivia professed her commitment to listening to and learning from her critics surrounding the scandal. Today, it sounds like she’s also prioritizing not letting the criticism cut her too deeply.

“I’m a big believer in second chances and I’m just excited to show a different side of myself,” the influencer said. “I was younger when the media was reporting on me. I’ve grown up a lot, so I’m excited to show how I’ve matured.”

Olivia also hopes to share more of her true persona, as well as that of guests, on her new iHeartRadio podcast “Conversations With Olivia Jade.” The idea was partly inspired by her hopes to portray a more accurate reflection of people’s lives than what is presented on social media.

“Social media portrays such a perfect light of somebody’s life, but you’re showing your best moments,” Olivia notes. “What I want to highlight is people coming in and hearing who they are at their core.”

And while Loughlin will always be by her daughter’s side supporting her, Olivia is decidedly on her own when it comes to DWTS, noting her mom isn’t exactly able to give her advice to get through this.

“She’s not a dancer!” Olivia tells us. “She just tells me she loves me and ices my feet.”

Giannulli is partnered with dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy on Dancing With the Stars. Week one saw the pair score 25/40 for their salsa, which her sister Isabella watched from the audience. During week two’s Viennese waltz, the two upped their score to 27/40. While their score dropped to 24/40 in week three, the two still tied for first place and wowed the judges with their tango to Britney Spears’ “Hold It Against Me.” “It was fantastic!” judge Carrie Ann Inaba enthused. “You are graceful, you are passionate, you are strong.”

