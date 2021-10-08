Adele Will Be Sharing ‘Receipts’ For What Went Wrong in Her Relationship

Adele has kept her mouth shut for five years, but her new American and British Vogue covers are proving that she’s done with the silence and is ready to share her story. In talking with Giles Hattersley for British Vogue, it’s quite apparent that the singer is sharing the roller-coaster ride of her relationship with ex-husband Simon Konecki. Even though they are co-parenting their son Angelo, 8, amicably, and he lives across the street from her in Beverly Hills, he’s still getting the therapy-through-music treatment from his ex.

Adele played several songs from her upcoming album for Hattersley and while she claims, “I assumed [my album] would be about my divorce, but it’s kind of not,” the writer heard a lot of songs that seem “pretty divorce-y.” So what is Adele going to give us? Well, it sounds like hints of what went wrong not only in her marriage to Konecki, but also in those early days of putting herself out there to date again. One song, in particular, made both the writer and Adele a bit nervous because it was so raw. “The chorus is like… with receipts!” she shared. “Can you imagine couples listening to it in the car? It’d be so awkward. I think a lot of women are going to be like, ‘I’m done.’”

And Adele wrote that particular song (we still don’t know the title of it yet) for her son, Angelo, to understand how important it is to treat their partner with respect. “That one is obviously about stuff that happened, but I wanted to put it on the album to show Angelo what I expect him to treat his partner like, whether it be a woman or a man or whatever,” she explained. And the 15-time Grammy winner has learned her lessons through therapy stating that her dating requirements are now “sky-high” and her current boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, has “a very big pair of shoes to fill” based on her relationship expectations.

The “Set Fire To The Rain” singer will be sharing most of her intimate thoughts through her music, but she promises that at the end of her marriage “nothing bad happened or anything like that.” She just needed to focus on her happiness for once. “I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew,” she told British Vogue. “I wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first.”

