Meghan Markle Might Be Making This Major Business Move

Although it seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry already have a lot on their plates, it just seems like their projects and new ventures keep piling up. The couple is already responsible for their Archewell Foundation, Meghan has an animated Netflix show on the way, and Harry’s 2022 memoir is in the works. But speculation has started to build that the Duchess of Sussex’s next venture might be creating her own beauty line.

Meghan’s favorite beauty products, from her the TikTok famous mascara she reportedly loves to hair care and more, have been widely publicized and followed for the past few years. But after the recent reports that the Sussexes had a number of meetings this past year with the co-founder of Guthy-Renker, per the Telegraph, rumors have begun to swell that a beauty line could be in store. But what is Guthy-Renker? Well, we can fill you in there.

According to Elle, Guthy-Renker is the marketing firm responsible for an impressive portfolio of celebrity cliental and their makeup products. The marketing firm has worked with such cosmetic lines as JLo Beauty and Cindy Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty, per Elle. No big deal, right?

While this is only speculation, it might not be out of the cards for Meghan to expand her business ventures into affordable, accessible beauty products. The Sussexes, however, already have a lot on their plate. With new ventures and philanthropic work piling up, along with raising their two young children — Archie and Lilibet — a Meghan beauty line may not happen in the near future, but there might be potential for some type of collaboration down the line.

