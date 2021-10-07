Adele Is Finally Giving Us the Full Reveal of Her New Look in These Stunning Vogue Covers

Adele is officially back — and what better way to make her grand return than with not one, but two historic Vogue covers showcasing the singer’s new era in full? For the first time in Vogue‘s over-100 years running, the same star will cover both American Vogue and British Vogue for November 2021, and that star is London-born Adele, taking her first interviews in five years to break the silence on her new album, new look, new boyfriend Rich Paul, and more.

With the release of a teaser for her new single “Easy on Me,” Adele finally confirmed what we’ve long been waiting for: new music, soon a full album, will be forthcoming from the queen of heartbreak ballads. Two years after her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares son Angelo, Adele knows she must come out of hiding at least a little if she wants her career to continue, though she isn’t exactly excited.

“I have to sort of gear myself up to be famous again, which famously I don’t really like being,” she tells British Vogue‘s Giles Hattersley.

Adele covers the November issues of American and British Vogues. Alasdair Mclellan for American Vogue.

Adele covers the November issues of American and British Vogues. Steven Meisel for British Vogue.

But Adele is so excited about the album she’s putting out now, the pain of the fame involved may just all be worth it. It’s not quite a divorce album, she tells both Hattersley and American Vogue‘s Abby Aguirre.

“It was more me divorcing myself,” she says. “Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me.”

That being said, it does seem some songs got personal — including one she tells Hattersley she wrote so her son would know how to treat someone in a relationship.

“I wanted to put it on the album to show Angelo what I expect him to treat his partner like, whether it be a woman or a man or whatever,” she shared. “After going through a divorce, my requirements are sky-high. There’s a very big pair of shoes to fill.”

We personally can’t wait to listen — and we’re so excited by just this sneak peek at what Adele has in store.

